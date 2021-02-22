Maybe he was simply trying his darnedest to make people laugh but Harry Roque eventually failed big time.
Talking about the controversial presidential spokeperson’s recent appearance on “Eat Bulaga’s” “Bawal Judgmental” segment.
Apart from doing a sad, inappropriate rendition of the Eraserheads’ classic “Pare ko,” Roque would go on to spew lines unbecoming of him as government official.
At one point he even attested to his “virginity.”
The 54-year-old said: “Ako po ay virgin…virgin dahil kauna-unahan ko po na makapunta dito sa ‘Eat Bulaga!’”
He was also heard telling 41-year-old told Vic Sotto: “Alam mo Boss Vic, marami pa akong pwedeng gawin. Pwede akong maging bold star din. Pwede bang ipakita ang aking mga moods? At siyempre, ‘yung aking katawan! Marami ang magnanasa sa katawan ko Boss Vic! Pwede ko talagang ipakita sa iyo!”
He would then go on to ask for Movie and Television Review and Classification Board Chairperson Rachel Arenas’ permission to do so on air.
Roque pleaded, “Chairman Arenas, pwede bang exemption dahil maganda naman ang aking ipapakita?”
Many were not amused.
Some of the comments on social media: “Ang pangit! Ang sagwa! Nakakakilabot!”
“Wala nang iba? Bakit si Roque?”
“Ang korni! Ang laswa ng bibig ni Roque.”
In any case, his appearance was a boon to the show, with the segment and Roque himself going on to trend on Twitter the same day.
Roque is not the first national government official to appear on “Bawal Judgmental.”
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles and Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat have appeared on the segment prior.
comments
