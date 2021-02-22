Missing DSWD worker found stuffed in sack
BY JEL SANTOS
An employee of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-National Capital Region (DSWD-NCR) was found dead in a sack in a grassy lot in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan on Sunday afternoon, two days after he went missing, police said Monday.
Major Julius Alvaro, San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan Police chief, said Social Welfare Officer II Justine Charles M. Accad, 30, died due to suffocation as his whole head was covered with packaging tape.
Based on San Jose del Monte Police report, a 17-year-old scavenger looking for scraps noticed foul odor coming from the sack in a grassy lot in Barangay Kaypian, San Jose del Monte, around 3 p.m.
Upon opening the sack, he found the body of Accad. He then reported his find to the authorities.
Alvaro said the victim was naked when he was found.
Police said the car of the victim was nowhere to be found in the area.
The family identified the body as that of the missing DSWD employee.
On February 19, Accad went missing after leaving his home in Marikina City around 9 a.m.. He was off to San Juan City Hall to report for work.
Accad left their house in Malanday, Marikina on board a bluish silver Honda Civic FD. He was wearing a black polo shirt, black slacks, and brown leather shoes.
His four-month pregnant live-in partner, Jessa P. Muncada, 25, reported him missing to the Marikina City Police. She appealed to the public to help her find Accad.
The victim and his live-in partner are set to get married this coming April 11.
