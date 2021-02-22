Isko ready to get Sinovac vaccine

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said he is now ready and willing to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac after it was issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday.
The Manila mayor also encouraged residents to get vaccinated with whichever brand of FDA-certified COVID-19 vaccine.
“While it is true na sa Maynila, puwede kang choosy, puwede kang makapamili, kung ako ang tatanungin ninyo, ako po ay magpapabakuna kahit 50 percent ‘yan,” he said in a speech during the city’s regular flag-raising ceremony on Monday.
“Ako mismo, kahit ano ‘yan, basta itinala, itinakda, sinertipikahan ng ahensya ng gobyerno, ng Food and Drug Administration under Executive Order 121 na sila’y magkaroon ng EUA or Emergency Use Authorization ay ‘yun po ay aking gagamitin,” he added.
On January 29, Domagoso said he became open to getting vaccinated with Sinovac’s COVID- 19 vaccine after Indonesian President Joko Widodo publicly received a vaccine dose. (Minka Tiangco)
