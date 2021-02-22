Gasoline prices up this week
BY MYRNA VELASCO
It will be another week that will be heavy on consumers’ pockets as the prices of gasoline products will go up by P1.20 per liter; and diesel by P0.95 per liter, based on the pricing adjustment notices sent by the oil companies.
Kerosene, which is the other significant fuel commodity for both household consumers and other key industries, will also increase by P1.00 per liter this week.
As of this writing, the oil firms that already advised on their price adjustments had been Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation, Seaoil, Cleanfuel, PetroGazz and Chevron effective Tuesday; while their competitor-firms are anticipated to follow this week’s pricing trend.
The upswing in prices in the world market last week had been mainly traced to forecasts of supply tightening globally, given the economic recovery already manifesting in many countries around the world. (Myrna Velasco)
