Duterte rejects face-to-face classes in basic education

President Duterte is still not open to allowing students under the basic education to resume face-to-face classes due to the prevailing threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In his Monday presser, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said that Duterte was firm in his decision to not allow students to return to their classrooms to study.
“Nagdesisyson na po ang Presidente: Wala pa rin po tayong face-to-face classes sa bansa,” he said.
“Tumawag po kagabi ang Presidente sa akin at ang sabi niya, ayaw po niyang malagay sa panganib o alanganin ang buhay ng ating mga mag-aaral at mga guro habang wala pang nababakunahan sa bansa,” he added.
According to Roque, Duterte thought an August pilot of face-to-face classes was more possible.
However, Roque said that President Duterte’s decision was without prejudice to any recommendation that the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) may have since his order of no face-to-face classes covers only elementary and high school. (Argyll Geducos)
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone