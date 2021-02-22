Crime gang member killed in Bulacan shootout

CAMP GENERAL ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan – An alleged member of a criminal gang was killed in a shootout with policemen who were serving a search warrant for firearms at his residence in Barangay Bubulong Malaki, San Ildefonso, this province, last Sunday.
Colonel Lawrence B. Cajipe, Bulacan police director, identified the slain suspect as Gilbert Sayco Cruz, reportedly a member of a gun-for-hire group operating in the 3rd District of Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, and Pampanga.
He said joint operatives of Bulacan Provincial Intelligence Unit and San Ildefonso Police went to the house of Cruz to implement a search warrant issued by Judge Albert R. Fonacier of the Regional Trial Court Branch 76.
Upon reaching the place, the operating team was fired upon by Cruz, prompting the team to retaliate. A brief gunfight ensued, resulting in the death of Cruz.
recovered from the scene a .45-caliber pistol, three magazines for .45 pistol, three magazines for 5.56 rifle, spent shells, and assorted ammunition.
Police said Cruz was a member of the Viray Criminal Gang. (Freddie Velez)
