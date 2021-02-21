Teleserye reunites Carmina Villaroel, John Estrada
BY NEIL RAMOS
Long-time friends Carmina Villaroel and John Estrada are soon to be seen together on TV anew, this time via the GMA Afternoon Prime program, “Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat.”
The show, obviously heavy drama, starts airing today, and both are excited for it.
Said Mina, “This is the first time kasi na I will portray a kontrabida role in GMA so excited ako na Makita ng mga viewers kung paano ako rito as kontrabida.”
She added, “Challenging sa akin maging kontrabida kasi hindi naman ako usually nabibgyan ng ganitong role. So, every time I get to do one, mas excited akong pagbutihan talaga.”
John shared, “Natutuwa ako na makasama si Carmina sa show na ito. Actually siya ang dahilan kaya umo-o akog gawin ito. Nung nalaman ko na siya makakasama ko, kahit hindi ko pa nabasa yung script, nag-yes kaagad ako.”
“Akalain mo yun? Kung kelan kami tumanda saka pa kami naging love team ni Mina,” he added, laughing.
“Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat” tells the story of a young woman, Iris, as played by Pauline Mendoza, whose perfect life is upended with the return of her father’s original family.
Born in comfort, Iris was raised like a princess, beloved by parents who would do anything and everything to protect her—including from their own past.
Unbeknownst to Iris, her father Victor (John) already had a family prior to meeting her mother Christine (Tanya Garcia-Lapid).
Victor lived with a woman named Dulce (Carmina) who bore him two children, Joel and Trina (Kristoffer Martin and Liezl Lopez, respectively), before whisking them away to Japan after marrying Akira Tanaka (Jett Pangan), a businessman.
That was when Christine came in, showed Victor kindness, and mended the broken heart Dulce left him with.
Fast forward to the present time and Dulce is back in the Philippines—with a lot of financial problems.
Using Victor’s longing for his first children, she worms her family’s way back into Victor’s life; endearing themselves to Iris when our young protagonist loses her mother in what was said to be an accident.
But as Dulce grows more comfortable in the life Victor is providing her, she realizes that Iris is now an obstacle to the permanence of her family’s comfort—so she begins to scheme, with the help of her children, to get rid of Iris for good.
