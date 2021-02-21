Leni’s political plan known in September

Vice President Leni Robredo’s supporters will have to wait until September to find out if she will run for president or seek a local post in her home province of Camarines Sur in the 2022 elections.
In an interview with GMA News Saturday, Robredo said that she has always decided at the “last minute.”
When she ran for vice president in 2016, she only decided the night before the announcement because of “changing circumstances.”
“So sa akin, siguro earliest na pag-decide September, just before the filing. Pero ako, as of now, open ako sa kahit ano. Ayaw ko naman makipag-away kahit kanino. Pero sa akin, kung saan ako pinakakailangan doon ako.”
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for the upcoming elections from Oct. 1 to 8 but Robredo remains undecided about her next political move.
But if that interview is any indication, it looks like the Vice President is leaning toward seeking a local post.
“Pero ako naman, alam ito ng maraming nakakakilala sa akin, mas masaya talaga ako sa lokal. Kayo siguro nakikita niyo naman iyan. Mas masaya ako sa lokal dahil sa akin, iyong happiness ko sa paninilbihan nakukuha ko sa direct contact sa karaniwang tao, sa mga ordinary people. So kung ako, ako – very, very honestly – kung ako may choice, mas gusto ko ng lokal.”
Earlier reports have pointed to Robredo’s preference for running as governor of Camarines Sur.
However, she acknowledged that she still has an obligation in national politics.
“Alam ko na maraming naghihikayat sa akin. Iyong mga kakampi at least naghihikayat sa akin mag-presidente. So parating iyon pa rin iyong default,” she said.
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone