Casting coup
BY RONALD CONSTANTINO
Alden Richards & Maine Mendoza. Daniel Padilla & Kathryn Bernardo. They are the top love teams in movies and on television.
Alden and Maine are memorable in “Imagine You and Me,” shot in Verona, Italy. Directed by Mark Tuviera.
Daniel and Kathryn are wonderful in “Barcelona: A Love Untold,” film in, of course, Barcelona, Spain. Directed by Olive Lamasan.
Alden and Kathryn are beautiful in “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” shot in Hong Kong. Directed by Cathy Molina Garcia.
It is the all-time box-office hit. It grossed over a million pesos.
Why not cast the four stars in a gigantic project. It might even break the record of “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”
The suggested project is a twinbill production, but somewhere along the way Alden and Maine, Daniel and Kathryn will meet.
Perhaps GMA Films, APT Productions, and Star Cinema can co-produce the movie.
comments