Life changing

GCQ to MGCQ soon. Almost back to normal. Abnormal has become routine. As that durable cliché goes, change is the only permanence.
“I felt trapped.” With those words, 1986 People Power photographer Mandy Navasero made up her mind to live a double life – continue professionally in Metro Manila while seeking a temporary haven in the green pastures of Tanauan, Batangas. “I need to recover energy, inhale fresh air, go back to the soil, breathe in fresh air and sunlight.”
She’ll be living in what she calls a “vacation house” surrounded by her nephews, a vegetable patch, ornamental plants, and baby rabbits (daughter Julia is a breeder). Two days after she unpacked her stuff, she was challenging her Bulong Pulungan friends to “come and pick vegetables.” A tempting invitation, since the house is but 30 minutes away from Wawa beach, the one known as the beach with many resorts. Another bonus: so many beautiful houses in Bgy. Balele.
While Mandy looks on, a local farmer shows her how to “dig holes in the earth” to plant seeds, papaya, okra by the fence, string beans, and sunflowers. She’s threatening to propagate insulin plants and ashitaba! Mandy, I can imagine you living the picture-worthy life of a country lady!
“I see trees and greenery, I hear cocks crowing, the fish and vegetables I eat are fresh – what a relief from the stresses of city life during a pandemic!”
As Mandy starts a new life, Elsa B begins her retirement from the bank where she spent the best years of her adult life. Now she has time to decide what to do with her 10-room house near NAIA. Convert it into a B and B? Her Roger is wary about entertaining strangers at home. Another banker, also a recent retiree, spends her time decorating and redecorating her house, redesigning furniture and even polishing the silverware. At 55, she’s busy fending off offers from other banks eager to catch her in her second spring. “I promised myself and my husband I won’t think about going back to work until I’m bored doing nothing, or less than nothing” – which should take six months at the very least.
Paraphrasing the Spanish, what is health, love and money without the time to spend them?
