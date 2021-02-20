Alaska-Manuel situation remains at a standstill

By JONAS TERRADO

MANUEL (#24, Alaska). (PBA Images)

Alaska coach Jeffrey Cariaso bared that the situation between the team and star forward Vic Manuel remains at a standstill despite initial reports that the two sides are close to an agreement.

Cariaso said in Friday’s The Game that the Aces are working out ways to entertain the wishes of Manuel, who weeks ago sought for a trade after expressing his dismay over contract negotiations with his current club.

“At this point, I would like to say that there’s nothing definite regarding Vic. We are still where we were a month ago when he asked for a trade,” Cariaso said.

“So right now, we’re respecting his wishes, we’re trying to see if there’s remaining offers out there, and at the same time make him happy. But it has to be fair for Alaska and make us happy,” added Cariaso.

The muscular forward had earlier expressed his desire to be traded to NLEX, San Miguel Beer, or Phoenix Super LPG, but did leave the open for a possible stay with the team had been playing since 2014.

His agent Danny Espiritu was quoted in a story posted on the PBA website that the terms of an agreement had been reached verbally, and that Manuel will eventually sign the deal.

But Cariaso said that it appears is more focused on having a fresh start somewhere else.

“I have an awesome relationship with him, we talk all the time. But his wishes, I think, is his priority and we’re doing what’s best for both camps as of the moment,” said Cariaso.

