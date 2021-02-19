‘Walk for Life’ to be held online

Due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and community quarantine, the annual “Walk for Life” will be held online this year.
To be held on Saturday, February 20, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines Episcopal Commission on the Laity in collaboration with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and Dance Exchange on Air will hold the online rendition of the event dubbed as: “Walk for Life: A Celebration of Life through Dance.”
“I am inviting all of you to take part in the Walk for Life this year online,” Archdiocese of Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo, chairman of the said CBCP commission, told Church-run Radio Veritas, Thursday.
The church will continue to stand for the sacredness of human life; we will oppose life-threatening bills” he added.
The event has two parts. The first part is the Dance Production, portraying various expressions of value and reverence for life.
The second part will be an anticipated Eucharistic Celebration to be officiated by Bishop Pabillo at the Santissimo Rosario Parish, University of Santo Tomas in Manila.