Vaccinated OFW from Canada tests positive for COVID-19

Another overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was already given a COVID-19 vaccine shot has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
In a statement released Thursday night, the Department of Health Central Visayas Center for Health Development (DoH CVCHD) said the OFW arrived in Mactan, Cebu on Feb. 9 from Canada.
The OFW, a 25-year-old female, had her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 13, DoH CVCHD reported.
DoH CVCHD said the female OFW was given a swab test on her fifth day of quarantine on Feb. 14 and the test came out positive.
“She remains asymptomatic,” DoH CVCHD said.
The first vaccinated OFW who tested positive for COVID- 19 arrived in Mandaue City, Cebu on Jan. 5 from the United Arab Emirates.
In a press briefing on Thursday, Department of Health Central Visayas (DoH 7) spokesperson Dr. Mary Jean Loreche said the male OFW has already received two doses of the vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm.
The male OFW was vaccinated on Dec. 12 and Jan. 2, Loreche said.
DoH CVCHD said the male patient was “subsequently released on Jan.20” after finishing his mandatory quarantine.
On Feb. 8, the male OFW underwent swab testing “as a requirement for his travel back to his workplace.” His test turned out positive.
“He has remained asymptotic throughout,” DoH CVCHD said. (Noreen Jazul)
