P4.9-M marijuana seized in Isabela

QUEZON, Isabela – Police have arrested two drug personalities and seized 41 marijuana bricks worth P4.9 million and P34,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Barucboc Thursday here.
The suspects were identified as Marcelo Tudlong Thomas, 29, and Keruben Winnie Banosan, 32.
They initially transacted 33 bricks of dried marijuana leaves that were wrapped in a transparent packing tape weighing more or less 33 kilos from a poseur-buyer.
Another eight bricks of suspected dried marijuana leaves were also recovered from the vehicle used by the suspect.
The two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing more or less 5 grams of suspected shabu were likewise discovered inside the vehicle. (Liezle Basa Inigo)
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone