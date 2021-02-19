NBI to examine Dacera mobile phone

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is set to conduct a digital forensic examination on the mobile phone of the late flight attendant Christine Angelica F. Dacera and submit its findings early next week.
Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra said on Friday morning the results on the NBI examination will then be turned over to the investigating prosecutor.
While the Makati City prosecutors’ office has finished its preliminary investigation, the results of the NBI examination on Dacera’s cellular telephone would be of great help in the resolution of the case, Guevarra said.
“The NBI expects to finish this (examination of the cellular phone) by early next week so that its report could be submitted to and considered by the investigating prosecutor in the resolution of the case,” he said.
Subjected to preliminary investigation were charges of rape with homicide filed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) against 11 persons in connection with Dacera’s death.
Dacera was found unconscious last January 1 in the bathtub of her room at the City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City where she celebrated the new year with her friends.
She was rushed to the Makati Medical Center (MMC) but was declared dead on arrival. (Jeffrey Damicog)
