IATF, Metro Manila mayors push for MGCQ in NCR

The government’s pandemic task force and mayors of Metro Manila have agreed to recommend to President Duterte to place the National Capital Region (NCR) under the least strict modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the statement as the government continues to ease quarantine restrictions amid efforts to revive the economy.
With this move of the mayors and the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Roque said it was only a matter of time before Metro Manila can finally move down to MGCQ after almost a year.
“Nagkasundo na ‘yung IATF na nagrekomenda sa ating Presidente na magkaroon na ng MGCQ sa buong Pilipinas at sa mga alkalde sa Metro Manila,” he said Friday.
“So inaasahan naman natin dahil meron nang ganitong kasunduan sa panig ng IATF at ng Metro Manila mayors, eh baka naman po sumang-ayon na ang ating Presidente,” he added.
According to Roque, Duterte may announce his decision during his weekly public address Monday. Roque may announce it himself before the month ends.
Roque said that with the likely shift to MGCQ, the IATF has approved to amend the special rules on mass gatherings under GCQ found in the omnibus guidelines to reflect the businesses, industries, and activities that have been allowed by previous IATF resolutions.
The IATF has allowed certain industries and activities under MGCQ to take place in GCQ areas but with modified limitations on the number of participants to comply with GCQ protocols.
For instance, local government units (LGUs) in GCQ areas are tasked to come up with guidelines on the reopening of cinemas but they will have to comply with MGCQ guidelines now once the shift is approved by the President.
“Para maging uniform lang kung ano ‘yung industriyang bukas dahil alam natin at inaasahan natin na mag MGCQ na ang Metro Manila at ang buong Pilipinas,” Roque said.
“Ibig sabihin, aalisin na natin ‘yung mga special na mga rules para sa Metro Manila at mga ibang lugar na GCQ. Isahang rules na lang ngayon,” he added.
