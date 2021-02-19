‘Auring’ now a severe tropical storm

Tropical storm “Auring” (international name “Dujuan”) intensified into a severe tropical storm as it moved slowly over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao Friday.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, in its 11 a.m. bulletin, said the center of Auring was last observed at 535 kilometers (kms) east-southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph , moving southwest slowly at 10 kph.
Auring is forecast to make landfall over the eastern coast of the Caraga region Sunday morning.
Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 1 has been raised over Davao Oriental, the eastern portion of Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, New Bataan, Compostela, and Monkayo), the eastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan City, Prosperidad, Talacogon, San Francisco, Rosario, Bunawan, Santa Josefa, and Trento), and Surigao del Sur. (Jhon Casinas)
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone