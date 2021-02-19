6 former NPA couples tied knot in Zambo Norte

ILIGAN CITY – There was no fancy dresses, no elaborate ceremony, but at least their matrimony is now legal.
Eight couples who were former NPA rebels exchanged their vows in a civil wedding ceremony held at Municipal Capitol of Leon B. Postigo, Zamboanga del Norte four days after Valentine’s Day.
They tied the knot after surrendering to the military’s 97th Infantry “Kalasaglahi” Battalion (97th IB) last year.
The newlywed couples were former members of the dismantled Regional Operations Command and Main Regional Guerilla Unit (MRGU) of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee (WMRPC) of the CPP-NPA-NDF.
Their wedding sponsors were led by Mayor Aidaroz M. Hambali, who also presided over the wedding ceremony, and Sindangan Mayor Rosendo Labadlabad, who provided food and drinks during the reception.
Thanks to Zamboanga del Norte led by Gov. Roberto Y. Uy, they also received gifts.
“Malaki ang pasasalamat ko sa 97th IB at sa ibat-ibang ahensya ng gobyerno na hindi kami pinabayaan mula ng nag-surrender kami hanggang ngayon”, said alias Larry in a local dialect.
He also expressed gratefulness to the 97th IB for facilitating their wedding as they are looking forward to a peaceful life – far from the life during their armed struggle against the government.
The wedding was also attended by their relatives, military and civilian stakeholders.
