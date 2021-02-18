Vaccinated OFW from UAE still gets COVID-19
BY CALVIN CORDOVA
CEBU CITY – A returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) tested positive for COVID-19 even after completing two doses of the vaccine manufactured by Sinopharm of China.
The OFW came from the United Arab Emirates and arrived in Mandaue City last Jan. 5.
Department of Health Central Visayas (DoH 7) spokesperson Dr. Mary Jean Loreche said the male OFW was jabbed with the Sinopharm vaccine twice – the first last Dec. 12 and the second on Jan. 2.
The OFW completed the required quarantine period last Jan. 20 and was swabbed again last Feb. 8 and was found to be COVID-19 positive.
“Five out of seven household members were positive for COVID-19, they are all currently isolated,” Loreche said Thursday.
Loreche said there are several reasons why the OFW was still infected despite completing two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.
“There are no solid scientific studies yet as to length of immunity that a vaccine can give,” said Loreche.
Loreche said it was highly probable that the immunity that the vaccine has given as a protection has yet to take effect.
It was also possible that what was detected during the test was a different variant of COVID-19, she added.
