ROUNDUP: Will Tim Tebow join PH baseball squad

TIM TEBOW

The Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) is waiting for official word if Tim Tebow will continue to suit up for the Philippines once the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers is held following his decision to retire from professional baseball.

Questions as to whether Tebow is still available for the WBC were raised after the former American football quarterback-turned-baseball player decided to hang it up following five seasons in the New York Mets’ Minor League system.

“Just the other day I saw his name on the New York Mets Spring Training roster. He is in shape,” said PABA secretary general Pepe Munoz.

“It’s a bit surprising because the Mets wanted him to join the tryout. Maybe his personal plans have changed,” added Munoz.

Tebow, who became famous for his college football days at Florida and later with the NFL’s Denver Broncos before shifting to baseball, is eligible to represent the Filipino batters in the WBC because of more-relaxed rules compared to other international competitions.

Under WBC rules, players can suit up for the country where they are born. Tebow was born in Makati City to an American couple doing missionary work in the country.

There’s still no word as to when the WBC Qualifiers will take place. The Philippines is in Qualifier 2 together with Panama, Great Britain, Spain and Czech Republic.

The Philippines must win twice in the tourney that uses a double-elimination format in order to qualify for the main WBC competition. (Jonas Terrado)

De Jesus, Alinsunuri eyed

as PH volleyball coaches

Philippine Volleyball Federation Inc.’s National Team Commission head Tony Liao is recommending veteran coaches Dante Alinsunurin and Ramil De Jesus to handle the men’s and women’s national teams.

Liao, however, said this agenda would be discussed during the commission’s meeting next week, where they will also lay down guidelines for the selection process of national team members.

“It will all depend now if both coaches accept the nomination,” Liao said.

Alinsunurin was coach of the PH men’s squad that won the historic silver medal at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games while De Jesus has established a winning tradition both in the UAAP and Philippine Superliga.

Coach of the De La Salle Lady Spikers in more than two decades, De Jesus helped the Taft-based squad to 11 championships highlighted by three three-peats. He has molded talented players in Aby Maraño, Mika Reyes, Majoy Baron and Ara Galang, to name a few.

He has also coached the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers that won four titles in the Superliga.

The federation is determined to form a strong squad particularly in the women’s division to end the country’s medal drought in the SEAG.

The last time the PH women’s team won a medal was in the 2005 Manila edition, where it bagged bronze. (Kristel Satumbaga)

Heroes triumph

Grandmaster John Paul Gomez came up with a huge win over International Master Joel Pimentel and helped the Laguna Heroes pull off a 12.5-8.5 victory over Negros Kingsmen in the All Filipino Conference Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) tournament Wednesday held via the lichess online platform.

Gomez beat Pimentel in 33 moves of a Sicilian defense, Alapin variation on Board 5 in leading the Heroes to a close win.

Also delivering for the Heroes were Grandmaster Rogelio “Banjo” Barcenilla Jr., and Fide Master Austin Jacob Literatus.

Kimuel Aaron Lorenzo halved the point with Adrian Dela Cruz on board seven that enabled the Heroes to forge 7-7 draw in the rapid section.

Kimuel Aaron Lorenzo halved the point with Adrian Dela Cruz on board seven that enabled the Heroes to forge 7-7 draw in the rapid section.

The Laguna Heroes prevailed in the blitz portion, 5.5-1.5, against the Negros Kingsmen to stay in third place (16-3), behind 16-2 of the the Caloocan Loadmanna Knights and the 17-2 of the San Juan Predators.

